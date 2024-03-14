"Here we go again" - Fans react after Jake Paul discloses brother Logan Paul was never offered a fight against Mike Tyson

The tension between Logan and Jake Paul appears to be present now more than ever.

Responding to his brother's previous claims of being the initial boxer to be offered a fight with Mike Tyson, 'The Problem Child' discussed the video from the Impaulsive podcast on his YouTube show, BS w/ Jake Paul. Conversing with fellow influencer Adin Ross, Paul claimed that his team approached Tyson with an offer and his brother was "fabricating lies".

Paul said:

"We [The Most Valuable Promotions] were the ones that brought the Netflix deal to Tyson. So Tyson was never in the market offering people fights for anyone to turn down. So yes, it is weird to go online and lie... Why is my own brother trying to make me look like the second option? Why are you fabricating lies?"

Fans were unenthused by the ongoing drama between the two brothers, though undecided on who to believe.

One fan commented:

"Here we go again..."

Fan reacting to Jake Paul calling out his brother's 'lies' [via @happypunch on Instagram]

Other fans called the interaction "cringe" and a "marketing plan," commenting:

"Cringe a** brotherhood"

"Guys y'all falling for the marketing plan lol"

In the first-ever live boxing event streamed on Netflix, Paul will face Tyson on July 20 from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. No further bouts on the fight card have been released at press time.

Watch the full episode of BS w/ Jake Paul from YouTube below:

Meanwhile, reacting to the video, other fans commented:

"Didn't they do this with the Nate Diaz fight?"

"I feel bad for Jake having an immature older brother undermining his younger brother while hanging out with the enemy... Why couldn't PRIME be a Jake/Logan deal?"

View more fan reactions to Jake Paul calling out Logan Paul below:

Fans reacting to Jake Paul accusing Logan Paul of lying [via @happypunch on Instagram]

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson preview

In an announcement that few could see coming in 2024, Mike Tyson will return to the ring in July against influencer Jake Paul. While many have scrutinized the legitimacy of the matchup, the bout has yet to be confirmed as either professional or exhibition.

Tyson, 57, has not fought professionally since 2005, owning a career record of 50-6 with two no-contests. However, 'Iron Mike' did return to the ring in 2020 with an exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr., headlining a pay-per-view card labeled 'Lockdown Knockdown' featuring Paul in the co-main event against former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Over 30 years younger than his upcoming opponent, Paul, 27, has fought eight more times since 'Lockdown Knockdown' to improve his record to 9-1.