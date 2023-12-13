"Here's the thing you blokes" - Mike Perry's “young Sean Strickland” comment on former UFC champ's post has fans in splits

Mike Perry humorously noted a resemblance between a former UFC middleweight champion's son and Sean Strickland.

Michael Bisping recently shared a video on Instagram featuring his 13-year-old son, Lucas, during their plane trip to London. In the footage, 'The Count' expressed enthusiasm about his upcoming project, Tales From the Octagon 2. However, when he questioned his son about it, Bisping Jr. seemed noticeably annoyed and closed his window divider.

'Platinum' chimed in and commented on the post:

"Looks like a young @stricklandmma [Sean Strickland]"

Fans swiftly responded to Perry's comment with a myriad of humorous reactions.

"I see it"

"@platinummikeperry you didn’t 🤣🤣🤣"

"@platinummikeperry I can't unsee it now!!! Ha ha"

"'So here's the thing you blokes."

"@platinummikeperry didn’t wanna say it but He does look like that Strickland mug shot of when he was 18 lol 🤷🏽‍♀️"

"Strickland looks like a young Bisping, so it makes sense."

Mike Perry challenges Jorge Masvidal for a bare-knuckle fight

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez engaged in a fierce battle in the main event of BKFC 56 earlier this month to claim the 'King of Violence' championship—a title specially introduced by the promotion for this showdown.

Following his victory over the former UFC lightweight champion, 'Platinum' issued challenges to multiple fighters, including Conor McGregor and Sean Strickland. Moreover, Perry recently took to X/Twitter to call out former UFC BMF titleholder, Jorge Masvidal for a bare-knuckle showdown. He posted:

"A definite tough fight, the toughest out there, would be the original bare-knuckle boxer, I watched him on Kimbo Fights on YouTube in high school. I know calling him out could open a whole new world between us but man to man for the prize of a lifetime it would be an honor to bare-knuckle fight @GamebredFighter"

