“Heroic Irish woman” - Conor McGregor backs civil rights leader Bernadette McAliskey’s stance on rise of anti-migrant sentiment in Ireland

Conor McGregor recently stood behind Bernadette McAliskey and her stance on the rise of anti-migrant sentiments in Ireland. McAliskey is a former Irish politician and a world-renowned social justice and human rights campaigner.

Late last month, a horrid school stabbing attack triggered widespread rioting and protests in Dublin. Three children and an assistant became the victims outside a primary school by a suspect of Algerian origin who had been living in Ireland for 20 years. The incident made the Irish public raise questions about their government's lax immigration policies, and many have expressed their thoughts on social media.

Conor McGregor is notably one of the most high-profile Irish personalities to have been vocal about their frustrations with the current regime's immigration policies. The former two-division UFC champion has relentlessly criticized the Irish government on social media over the past few days.

In his latest tweet, McGregor posted an interview snippet of Bernadette McAliskey. During the video, she shared her thoughts on the rise of anti-migration sentiments in Ireland and wrote:

"Heroic Irish woman, she is right! A respect of people’s freedoms and rights, and that Illegal immigrants be deported! Currently, the system asks illegals to deport themselves, however, and that is not effective enough. We need a new task force founded to strengthen ourselves in this area."

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor next fight: Eddie Alvarez believes the Irishman could book a historic trilogy fight next

Eddie Alvarez recently opened up about Conor McGregor and when the Irishman would return to action. The former UFC lightweight champion believes McGregor could potentially end up fighting his longtime rival Nate Diaz in a historic trilogy fight next year.

Expand Tweet

McGregor has been away from the octagon since his ill-fated trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. The Irishman returned to the spotlight as a coach on 'The Ultimate Fighter' opposite Michael Chandler earlier this year. Chandler is expected to welcome McGregor back to action next year.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Eddie Alvarez stated that he doesn't think Conor McGregor will fight 'Iron' in his grand comeback bout. Referring to the pay-per-view blockbuster that was McGregor vs. Diaz II at UFC 202, Alvarez said:

"I think waiting in the wings is Nate Diaz. Secretly on the side, Nate Diaz may be making those discussions with the UFC, doing the Conor vs. Diaz 3... That's one of the largest PPVs in UFC history, it would kind of be stupid not to do. And I think that could be the curveball we're all waiting to hear."

Catch Alvarez's comments below (2:35):