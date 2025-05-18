Bizarre reason why UFC Vegas 106 co-main event was cancelled

Earlier today, UFC Vegas 106 co-main event was abruptly cancelled at the last moment, taking out one of the most sought-after fights on the card. Now, a closer look at Rodolfo Bellato's socials seems to reveal that herpes was the reason behind the fight getting scrapped.

Veteran fighter Paul Craig was set to take on Bellaot in a light heavyweight bout at the event. During the broadcast, however, it was announced that the fight had been scrapped due to medical complications on 'Trator's' end.

While little information about the issues was revealed during the broadcast, the fighter took to his Instagram to reveal that a herpes infection prevented him from making the walk to the octagon. Bellato wrote:

"I never thought that herpes would take me out of a fight. I'm sorry, all of you guys, but it's something that is out of our control. I'll have more news soon."

Check out Rodolfo Bellato's statement below:

The cancellation would be especially hard on Craig, seeing as he is currently on a three-fight skid, and has been stripped of a lifeline to revive his fading MMA career.

Bellato, meanwhile, was on a five-fight undefeated streak in the lead up to the event, and a win against a veteran like 'Bearjew' would have been the perfect chance for him to elevate his standing in the division.

Elsewhere at UFC Vegas 106, in the main event clash, former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns suffered a brutal first-round TKO loss against Michael Morales.

Following the loss, 'Durinho' is on a four-fight skid, with many fans and pundits wondering if the once-feared grappler is at the tail end of his career, and should consider retirement.

With the win, Morales has extended his undefeated record to 18-0 and solidified his status as a credible contender at welterweight. The 25-year-old now holds the third active win streak in the division behind Jack Della Maddalena and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

