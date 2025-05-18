UFC Vegas 106: Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales: Full results

UFC Vegas 106 just wrapped up. The Fight Night event took place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 17 and featured 12 fights across eight weight classes. This article recaps the fights and explores the UFC Vegas 106 full results.

Main event: Welterweight - Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales

In the main event, No.8-ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns returned to action to face No.12-ranked Michael Morales.

Burns, a former title challenger, was on a three-fight loss streak heading into the fight. Meanwhile, Morales, an undefeated rising contender of the division, presented a next-generation challenge to the veteran fighter.

After a cautious start to the fight, Burns tried to make his way into the close range. However, Morales countered with impactful strikes of his own.

Burns managed to get a takedown, but he was unable to keep Morales down and control him on the ground. After the separation, Morales aggressively pursued the veteran fighter with strikes. An uppercut and hook visibly hurt Burns and Morales went for the finish, never allowing the 38-year-old to recover.

The referee waved off the fight as Burns could not fight back, declaring Morales the winner by TKO.

Official result: Michael Morales def. Gilbert Burns by T/KO (R1, 3:39)

Co-main event: Lightweight - Sodiq Yusuff vs. Mairon Santos

Former featherweight contender Sodiq Yusuff made his UFC lightweight debut against Mairon Santos on the UFC Vegas 106 main card. While Yusuff had suffered three consecutive losses in his recent fights, Santos had won both his previous UFC fights.

The fight was bumped to a co-main event slot after Rodolfo Bellato vs. Paul Craig was cancelled during the event broadcast, due to health concerns about Bellato.

Santos, the younger fighter, proved more effective of the two, controlling the fight with effective striking. Yusuff attempted to take the fight to the ground but was unable to achieve consistent success. The judges ultimately scored the three-round contest in Santos' favor, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision.

Official result: Mairon Santos def. Sodiq Yusuff by unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28)

UFC Vegas 106: Main card results

Middleweight - Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Nursultan Ruziboev

Nursultan Ruziboev scored his second consecutive win since returning to middleweight with a unanimous decision victory over Dustin Stoltzfus. Ruziboev weathered an early storm as an accidental clash of heads and a subsequent submission attempt from Stoltzfus threatened an early finish.

However, the Uzbek fighter showed resilience and worked his way back into the fight, controlling the striking and grappling exchanges for the remainder of the fight.

All three judges scored the contest in Ruziboev's favor, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision.

Official result: Nursultan Ruziboev def. Dustin Stoltzfus by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 X 2)

Featherweight - Julian Erosa vs. Melquizael Costa

Julian Erosa and Melquizael Costa kicked off the UFC Vegas 106 main card with a gritty battle of attrition. Costa hurt Erosa multiple times in the first round, and it appeared that the fight could be a mismatch of sorts. However, Erosa turned up the heat in Rounds 2 and 3, pushing Costa to his limits in the striking-heavy battle.

The judges scored two of the three rounds in Costa's favor, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision.

Official result: Melquizael Costa def. Julian Erosa by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

UFC Vegas 106: Preliminary card results

Lightweight - Gabe Green vs. Matheus Camilo

In the headlining bout of the preliminary card, Gabe Green re-inserted his name in the win column with a second-round submission of Brazil's Matheus Camilo.

After a relatively uneventful Round 1, the fight went to the ground, and Camilo managed to get a tight triangle choke. However, Green survived the submission attempt, worked his way to the back and forced the Brazilian newcomer to tap to a rear-naked choke.

Official result: Gabe Green def. Matheus Camilo by submission (Rear-naked choke) (R2, 3:43)

Lightweight - Jared Gordon vs. Thiago Moises

Veteran fighter Jared Gordon returned to competition after almost a year, delivering a devastating knockout of Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 106. Gordon fought aggressively and secured an early takedown, softening Moises up with ground-and-pound shots.

After both fighters returned to their feet, Moises tried to pressure Gordon, following him across the cage. Gordon connected with a big right hand, knocking the Brazilian out on impact. The referee waved off the fight as Gordon followed up with subsequent strikes.

Official result: Jared Gordon def. Thiago Moises by T/KO (R1, 3:37)

Featherweight - Yadier del Valle vs. Connor Matthews

Yadier del Valle made a strong UFC debut against fellow Dana White's Contender Series graduate Connor Matthews. Del Valle secured an early takedown off Matthews' failed kicking attempt.

Matthews was forced to give up his back and expose his neck as the Cuban fighter rained down punches from the back mount position. A rear-naked choke followed, and Matthews tapped out.

Official result: Yadier del Valle def. Connor Matthews by submission (Rear-naked choke) (R1, 2:54)

Women's bantamweight - Luana Santos vs. Tainara Lisboa

Luana Santos showcased dominant grappling in her preliminary card bout against Tainara Lisboa. After a brief period on the feet, Santos got the takedown and controlled Lisboa on the ground.

Lisboa's takedown defence did not hold up in Round 2 as well, and Santos ultimately transitioned to a full mount. She caught Lisboa in a tight Americana, forcing a verbal tap with one second left in the round.

Official result: Luana Santos def. Tainara Lisboa by submission (Americana) (R2, 4:59)

Women's strawweight - Elise Reed vs. Denise Gomes

Denise Gomes outclassed Elise Reed in striking as well as grappling in their UFC Vegas 106 showdown. Gomes hurt Reed early in Round 1, dominating her on the ground for the remainder of the round.

A right hand from Gomes visibly hurt Reed in early seconds of Round 2, as the latter struggled to maintain her composure and balance. Gomes aggressively chased her with damaging shots, and the referee intervened to stop the fight as Reed failed to defend or respond to the onslaught.

The win extended Gomes' win streak to three.

Official result: Denise Gomes def. Elise Reed by T/KO (R2, 0:30)

Flyweight - Park Hyun-sung vs. Carlos Hernandez

The Road to UFC flyweight tournament winner Park Hyun-sung returned to competition with another dominant performance against Carlos Hernandez on the prelims.

The South Korean fighter established his dominance in striking early, hurting Hernandez with a body shot and securing a takedown. He manoeuvred on the ground with relative ease, trapping his opponent in a rear-naked choke and forcing him to tap.

The win extended his professional MMA record to a perfect 10-0 with nine straight finishes.

Official result: Park Hyun-sung def. Carlos Hernandez by submission (Rear-naked choke) (R1, 2:26)

Women's strawweight - Tecia Pennington vs. Luana Pinheiro

Tecia Pennington and Luana Pinheiro kicked off the fight night with a competitive fight. While Pennington was off to a good start, Pinheiro found her rhythm eventually, making the fight more even. After a relatively even contest until the final bell, the judges scored two of the three rounds in Pennington's favor, declaring her the winner by unanimous decision.

Official result: Tecia Pennington def. Luana Pinheiro by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Check out UFC Vegas 106 full results below:

Main card

Main event: Welterweight - Michael Morales def. Gilbert Burns by T/KO (R1, 3:39)

Co-main event: Lightweight - Mairon Santos def. Sodiq Yusuff by unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28)

Middleweight - Nursultan Ruziboev def. Dustin Stoltzfus by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 X 2)

Featherweight - Melquizael Costa def. Julian Erosa by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Preliminary card

Lightweight - Gabe Green def. Matheus Camilo by submission (Rear-naked choke) (R2, 3:43)

Lightweight - Jared Gordon def. Thiago Moises by T/KO (R1, 3:37)

Featherweight - Yadier del Valle def. Connor Matthews by submission (Rear-naked choke) (R1, 2:54)

Women's bantamweight - Luana Santos def. Tainara Lisboa by submission (Americana) (R2, 4:59)

Women's strawweight - Denise Gomes def. Elise Reed by T/KO (R2, 0:30)

Flyweight - Park Hyun-sung def. Carlos Hernandez by submission (Rear-naked choke) (R1, 2:26)

Women's strawweight - Tecia Pennington def. Luana Pinheiro by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

