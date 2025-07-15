"Hey, is that AI?" - Chael Sonnen jumps to Conor McGregor’s side after Azealia Banks shared Irishman's potential NSFW pics

Chael Sonnen has defended Conor McGregor amidst the controversy surrounding the viral NSFW photos incident involving the Irishman and Azealia Banks. Sonnen suggested that the images of McGregor may have been altered using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

'The Notorious' was allegedly exposed for threatening Banks after sending explicit nude images of himself to the American rapper. While McGregor has not yet addressed the allegations, Sonnen has stepped in to defend the Irishman.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, the UFC Hall of Famer raised questions about the authenticity of McGregor's viral images, saying:

"I'm inclined to defend him. First off, I'm inclined to just tell you if you pull back from that photo, there's nothing in that photo that makes sense. There really isn't. Now, things happen in the world all the time that don't make sense. But, I'm just sharing with you [that] there is nothing and there was nobody in that photo that made a lot of sense."

He added:

"Secondly, in the second photo, the second photo is accompanied by a video, and Conor's eyes are doing some weird stuff, and it just looked like potential AI. And I keep getting this sent to me, and I keep asking, 'Hey, is that AI?'"

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (7:59):

When Chael Sonnen slammed Conor McGregor's partying habits

While Conor McGregor has been absent from the octagon, he has often been in the spotlight. A few weeks ago, he was reportedly involved in an altercation at a nightclub in Ibiza.

Chael Sonnen was among the many who shared their thoughts on the matter. Through a video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen raised a few questions on McGregor's lifestyle, saying:

"It's very hard for me, though, to break down this video and not give Conor a hard time for being out at a night club. I just think that's a weird thing to do. I think it's a really weird thing when you are not single to need to go out into a social environment to drink. I think it's a very weird thing to do when if the only goal that you've got is to drink. When you own a liquor company, it's very odd that you leave home."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on Conor McGregor below (5:15):

