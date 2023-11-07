"Hey crackhead, how do you like this" - Ali Abdelaziz takes a jibe at Conor McGregor after Islam Makhachev achieves top UFC pound-for-pound status

MMA fans will know that there is little love lost between Ali Abdelaziz, CEO of Dominance MMA, and Conor McGregor.

Things have remained sour between the two ever since McGregor faced Khabib. In the build-up to the fight, McGregor relentlessly attacked Khabib and everyone related to him, including his manager Abdelaziz.

'The Notorious' pulled no punches and things got personal between the two, as McGregor even called out Abdelaziz for allegedly abandoning a son named Noah in the past.

Recently, Abdelaziz took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a post directed at McGregor. Alongside a picture of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, both lightweight champions from Dagestan and Dominance MMA fighters, he wrote:

"@TheNotoriousMMA hey crackhead how do you like this"

Embedded into the image was a comment from Abdelaziz on his Instagram, in which he said:

"2 PoundForPound Kings from Dagestan"

Both Islam and Khabib have held the Pound for Pound #1 spot at some point in their careers, and Abdelaziz seems to be rubbing this fact in the Irish superstar's face.

Islam Makhachev moves up to claim #1 spot on the P4P list

After his knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski, many expected Islam Makhachev to surpass Jon Jones in the pound-for-pound rankings. That, however, didn't prove to be the case, as Jones maintained his #1 spot in the aftermath of UFC 294.

Since then, Jones has injured himself and subsequently, pulled out of his UFC 295 title fight vs. Stipe Miocic. In the most recent update to the P4P rankings, Islam Makhachev has now overtaken Jon Jones to occupy the #1 spot.

While it may have been a promotional play to keep Jones at the top, given his upcoming fight, Makhachev's record in his last few fights is undeniable. For instance, his wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Charles Oliveira, both of whom were ranked in the top 5 of the P4P list, are incredibly impressive.

Jones, on the other hand, returned after a very long period of inactivity to beat Ciryl Gane, who was not ranked inside the top 15 on the P4P list. Now, considering Jones' removal from the UFC 295 card, the P4P list has been updated with Islam Makhachev holding the #1 spot.