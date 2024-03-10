Highly ranked bantamweight targets former champ Henry Cejudo for next fight after re-signing deal with UFC

Henry Cejudo has publicly stated his intention to settle his rivalry with Brandon Moreno in his next fight but has another top 10 bantamweight calling his name.

As a former two-division champion, Cejudo is no stranger to being pursued by lower-ranked fighters but received an interesting proposal from a fellow bantamweight veteran. In an episode of the MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca, Cejudo was named by Pedro Munhoz as an opponent he would like to face should he get past Kyler Phillips at UFC 299.

Munhoz, 37, cited the two fighters' similarity in age and experience as a reason that the two should meet in the octagon amid Cejudo's two-fight losing streak.

In his native Portuguese, Munhoz told MMA Fighting:

"We're the same age, he's a legend of the sport and really good at what he does. He's not in the prime of his career [anymore], no knock whatsoever, this is how the sport works. I think it would be a good fight [and] I would like to see it happen in the future."

On the podcast, 'The Young Punisher' would also admit to his recognition that he is not so 'young' anymore and sees himself competing in the top 15 of the bantamweight division for two or three more years. Since picking up the biggest win of his career over Cody Garbrandt in 2019, Munhoz has won just two of his last eight fights.

Pedro Munhoz calls out Henry Cejudo: How would the two bantamweights match up?

While Pedro Munhoz will have his hands full with Kyler Phillips at UFC 299, the bantamweight veteran is already looking ahead to checking Henry Cejudo off his career bucket list.

Munhoz's reasoning for the matchup is true, as both fighters are 37 years old and have similar fight experience. Though never seen a UFC title fight, Munhoz has been in the top 10 of the division longer than 'Triple C,' who spent the majority of his career as a flyweight before moving up to pursue double champ status.

Both fighters are also experiencing rough career patches, with Cejudo 0-2 since returning from retirement and Munhoz 2-5 with one no-contest since knocking out Cody Garbrandt to briefly earn a top-five ranking.