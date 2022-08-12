"Highly recommend it" - Joe Rogan raves about new Predator movie 'Prey' on Hulu

Joe Rogan took to Instagram to praise Hulu's latest blockbuster movie 'Prey' in a non-sponsored post.

'Prey' is set in the 'Alien' and 'Predator' universe but is a prequel to all of the previously released Predator movies. The film is set 300 years ago, depicting the first time the alien species came to earth. The plot is based around a skilled female warrior from her tribe who encounters the creature and subsequently must save not only her own life but the life of her people.

Clearly impressed, Rogan wrote on Instagram:

"The new predator movie “PREY” on hulu is f*****g bad ass. Very fun. I highly recommend it."

American bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman was also seen in the comments on Rogan's post and shared how much he enjoyed the movie:

"Yes sir, it is definitely off the f*****g chain. I highly recommend it too. Those weapons were awesome"

As of today, 'Prey' has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 92% with over 200+ film critic reviews. The average audience score is 79%, which includes over 2500 fan ratings.

Joe Rogan quits Twitter citing its addictive and negative nature

No stranger to making controversial claims, the UFC color commentator has let his thoughts be known on the social media platform Twitter.

The 55-year-old has revealed that he used to be a major user of Twitter during the early days of the application but has since reduced his time on the platform due to the toxicity of some of its users.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan said:

"I go on Twitter once a day, maybe twice a day, just to see what kind of s*** the monkeys are throwing at each other... I see people arguing over things and things are trending that have zero impact on my life... it seems like the recreational outrage that comes about because of Twitter is one of the most addictive things I've ever witnessed people take part in."

The podcast host added:

"I see what it does to people, you know... It's very strange because I never thought Twitter was going to become that. I just thought Twitter was going to be something innocuous when it first came around. It was silly... But then it just became some strange way for people to expose their mental illness."

