"One of the most addictive things I've ever witnessed" - Joe Rogan says Twitter has become way for people to "expose their mental illness"

Joe Rogan recently revealed why he's no longer active on Twitter.

During episode #1855 of the Joe Rogan Experience with Chris Best, the podcaster explained that the social media platform had become too toxic for his liking. Rogan admitted that he still opens the app from time to time, but no longer interacts with its users:

"I go on Twitter once a day, maybe twice a day, just to see what kind of s*** the monkeys are throwing at each other. It seems like a mental institution sometimes. I see people arguing over things and things are trending that have zero impact on my life. I don't understand why people are putting so much attention to it, but it seems like the recreational outrage that comes about because of Twitter is one of the most addictive things I've ever witnessed people take part in."

Rogan also confessed that he used to like Twitter during its early stages. However, he believes that it has devolved into nothing more than a platform for "people to expose their mental illness."

"I see what it does to people, you know," Rogan added. "It's very strange because I never thought Twitter was going to become that. I just thought Twitter was going to be something innocuous when it first came around. It was silly... But then it just became some strange way for people to expose their mental illness."

Joe Rogan provides update on Elon Musk's deal with Twitter

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will go on trial against Twitter to resolve his attempt to cancel his acquisition of the company. The social networking company sued Musk after he pulled out of a deal he first proposed in April to purchase the platform for about $44 billion.

Joe Rogan, who had Musk on as a guest on his show thrice, chimed in with his thoughts on the development. The UFC color commentator thinks Musk will ultimately proceed with the purchase, adding that the billionaire only wanted to receive accurate numbers from Twitter:

"He [Elon Musk] might still buy it [Twitter]. This whole thing that’s going on right now. This is like in my opinion, this is a way for us to find out exactly how many bots are on Twitter, this is the best way," said Rogan.

