Hiroba Minowa says he deserves credit for Jarred Brooks’ victory over Lito Adiwang

Hiroba Minowa believes he had more to do with Jarred Brooks’ latest victory over Lito Adiwang than the American is giving him credit for. The No.4-ranked strawweight feels he provided the blueprint to beat Adiwang, who is regarded as one of the most dangerous finishers in ONE Championship.

Minowa trumped Adiwang in October of 2020, winning the bout via split decision at ONE: Inside the Matrix III. Conversely, Brooks also defeated Adiwang, albeit by second-round submission just a few months ago at ONE: NextGen III. The victory earned Brooks a top-five berth at strawweight, making his entry at the No. 3 spot.

Brooks feels his performance against Adiwang, however, was far more impressive than that of the Japanese fighter. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Hiroba Minowa was quick to claim credit for 'The Monkey God's incredible showing.

According to Minowa:

“If it’s a fan saying it, I guess it’s fair. If it’s martial arts people saying it, it’s stupid. You studied me in my fight [with Adiwang] before you fought him. One thing Brooks was good at in his fight [with Adiwang was maintaining] his distance. I was exploring it in my match with him.”

He continued:

“I’m sorry to say this to Adiwang, but whenever he looks like he is gaining momentum, he’s not swinging his punches. When I come out, he swings a counter. Brooks studied it well, matched Adiwang’s tackle, and took him down. And to be honest, I feel like Brooks was able to win because he saw my fight and was able to study it. So, I want to say to all the fighters who fight Adiwang [in the future], thank me.”

Hiroba Minowa and Jarred Brooks set to battle for possible title shot

While No.1-ranked strawweight Bokang Masunyane is quietly waiting in the wings for his crack at reigning ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio, Hiroba Minowa and Jarred Brooks understand that their showdown could produce the next challenger to the throne. Which is why this barnburner has huge strawweight title implications.

Hiroba and Brooks are scheduled to face off at ONE: Only the Brave, which takes place on Friday, January 28 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

'The Monkey God' has been his usual loud and brash self, showing immense confidence ahead of the fight, but Hiroba has chosen a different path.

Discussing Brooks' confidence and demeanor ahead of their showdown, Minowa said:

“It can be a weakness or a strength. I think it depends on whether he can control his emotions or not. I try not to get emotional. And when I do, I try to control it. I don’t fight without emotions, but I think I’m relatively calm.”

That serene strength, Hiroba says, will be the key to his victory against the confident American.

