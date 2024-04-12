Hiroyuki Tetsuka proves ‘muscles don’t matter’ by choking out jacked Valmir Da Silva

ONE welterweight MMA contender Hiroyuki Tetsuka notched his fifth-straight victory in ONE Championship after scoring a second-round submission win against Valmir Da Silva during their showdown at ONE Fight Night 21 last Friday inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Following his sixth victory and fourth stoppage win under the world's largest martial arts organization, Tetsuka spoke with Sportskeeda MMA through their YouTube channel and narrated how he got the finish out of the Brazilian.

The 'Japanese Beast' said:

"Yeah, I tried to armbar, but his biceps were so big. He was very strong so I had to change to a north-south choke, my choke was good. His neck was big too, but when it comes to choke, musles don't matter. I felt I could gave gotten the finish and I went for a finish.".

Despite the hulking physique of 'Junior,' the 34-year-old Japanese veteran was still able to force a tap out of him.

This latest triumph further solidifies Tetsuka's case as the next in line to challenge the reigning two-division world champion Christian Lee for the ONE welterweight MMA world title.

Hiroyuki Tetsuka adds Valmir Da Silva to his growing list of victims in ONE Championship

Before winning against Da Silva, Tetsuka had already chalked up five wins in six matches in the promotion since arriving in 2019.

These included wins against Hernani Perpetuo (unaninmous decision win in October 2019), Agilan Thani (third-round TKO win in November 2021), Edson Marques (third-round knockout win in January 2020), Jin Tae Ho (first-round submission win in October 2023), and Abrao Amorim (first-round submission in February 2024).

The Yamada Dojo-TGFC representative's lone loss was courtesy of Murad Ramazanov, who defeated him by unanimous decision in November 2020 at ONE: Inside the Matrix II.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 21 via the free event replay.

Poll : Is Hiroyuki Tetsuka the next rightful challenger for Christian Lee? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion