ONE welterweight MMA contender Valmir Da Silva is looking to give his upcoming opponent Hiroyuki Tetsuka a dose of his own medicine for their upcoming fight on April 5 as part of the stacked ONE Fight Night 21 card inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Da Silva and Tetsuka are looking for a fantastic victory to allow them to leapfrog the other contenders in the division and be at the forefront of an opportunity to secure a world title shot against reigning division king Christian Lee when they make their promotional returns in Bangkok, Thailand.

During his most recent talk with ONE Championship before his all-important match with his Japanese opposition, the 28-year-old Brazilian laid down his plan to beat Tetsuka down the mat, as he said:

"I'm going to attack with volume and try to do what no one has been able to do, which is put him down. Let's put on a show for the fans."

The Blacks MMA representative wants to chalk up his second victory in the world's largest martial arts organization after going 1-2 in his first three fights. Da Silva made his promotional debut in February 2022 at ONE: Full Circle and sustained a first-round knockout against former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

Five months later, he immediately bounced back with a second-round submission of Jin Tae Ho at ONE 159 in July 2022 to obtain his inaugural win in ONE Championship.

However, Valmir Da Silva suffered another setback during his latest fight with Isi Fitikefu in April 2022 at ONE Fight Night 9, where he got submitted in the opening round of their battle.

Valmir Da Silva believes that Hiroyuki Tetsuka's biggest weapon is his footwork

Despite having one-strike knockout power and much improved grappling skills, Valmir Da Silva still believes that Tetsuka's biggest weapon is his footwork because it presents him with opportunities and he only takes advantage of them.

'Junior' aims to score the biggest win of his career, and if he gets the job done against the 'Japanese Beast', he will surely be in the conversation for the next challenger on Lee's welterweight throne.

ONE Fight Night 21 is available live and free for all Prime Video subscribers in North America on April 5. Check your local listing for more details.