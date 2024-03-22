Welterweight MMA clash between Hiroyuki Tetsuka and Valmir Da Silva added to ONE Fight Night 21

The next contender for the ONE welterweight MMA world title could emerge once the dust settles between Hiroyuki Tetsuka and Valmir Da Silva at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs Nicolas on Prime Video.

The pair will lock horns in ONE's fourth Amazon card of the year on April 5, emanating from the fabled halls of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Emerging victorious in his last four matches all by way of finishes, Hiroyuki Tetsuka has been steamrolling everyone in his path.

'The Japanese Beast' is indeed one of the most well-rounded fighters in the division, showcasing fight-ending abilities in both striking and grappling.

The 34-year-old from Tochigi, Japan started his winning streak with violent finishes of Agilan Thani and Edson Marques.

Tetsuka showed that his ground game is elite as well after submission wins over Jin Tae Ho and most recently, against BJJ black belt Abraao Amorim at ONE Fight Night 19 last February.

The upset-seeking Valmir Da Silva, however, is out to steal his thunder and make it his own.

Like Tetsuka, 'Junior' is a versatile warrior whose knockout power is backed by a strong grappling base.

The Brazilian also defeated Jin Tae Ho and will look to bounce back after falling short against Isi Fitikefu at ONE Fight Night 9 last year.

ONE Fight Night 21 is stacked to the brim with top-notch talent

After Tetsuka and Da Silva warm up the crowd, two world titles will be up for grabs at ONE Fight Night 21.

Regian Eersel will look to keep his pristine record and lightweight kickboxing crown when he tussles with Alexis Nicolas in the curtain close. Tye Ruotolo will also defend his welterweight submission grappling crown against Izaak Michell.

Elsewhere, fan-favorites Kade Ruotolo, Ben Tynan, and Ayaka Miura, among others, are all scheduled to compete.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live on US Primetime free for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.