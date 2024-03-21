WATCH: 'Japanese Beast' Hiroyuki Tetsuka trains his balance by throwing down with sumo wrestlers

ONE Championship shared footage of Hiroyuki Tetsuka testing himself against sumo wrestlers.

In Nov. 2020, Tetsuka suffered his lone promotional loss in his second fight under the ONE banner. Since then, the Japanese welterweight has separated himself from other contenders by securing four consecutive wins, all inside the distance, including a first-round submission against Abraao Amorim at ONE Fight Night 19.

On April 5, Tetsuka returns to action with plans of winning his second fight in two months. The 34-year-old must get through Valmir Da Silva at ONE Fight Night 21 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE recently promoted Tetsuka's upcoming fight by sharing a video on Instagram of him training against sumo wrestlers. The social media post was captioned:

"Sumo style Can Hiroyuki Tetsuka shut down Valmir Da Silva on April 5 at ONE Fight Night 21 on @primevideo?"

Watch Hiroyuki Tetsuka grapple against sumo wrestlers below:

Who else is fighting at ONE Fight Night 21 besides Hiroyuki Tetsuka?

The ONE Fight Night 21 main event will feature two-sport world champion Regian Eersel returning to defend his lightweight kickboxing world title and potentially extend his legacy as one of the greatest fighters in promotional history.

Standing in Eersel's way is Alexis Nicolas, a Frenchman making his promotional debut.

As for the co-main event, Tye Ruotolo looks to defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title. To do so, the American superstar must get through Izaak Michell, a student of the great John Danaher.

The event on April 5 will also feature Kade Ruotolo, the twin brother of Tye, facing Francisco Lo in a must-see catchweight submission grappling bout, Ben Tynan vs. Duke Didier (MMA), Ayaka Miura vs. Jihin Radzuan (MMA), Sualack vs. Vladimir Kuzmin (Muay Tha), and more.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.