Incoming ONE Championship debutant Francisco Lo is out to prove that he is among the top submission grappling artists in the world today as he takes on the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, Kade Ruotolo, on April 5.

Lo will challenge Ruotolo in a 180-pound catchweight bout as part of the stacked ONE Fight Night 21, which goes down inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of his maiden match under the world's largest martial arts organization, Lo spoke with ONE Championship for an interview and claimed that he has the answer to the Kade puzzle that his first five opponents couldn't solve.

The 23-year-old Brazilian said:

"I believe in my game. I always look for the submission. I believe that my game will fit well with his game, and I believe I can submit him."

Lo is a renowned BJJ black belt who gained black belt status in 2022 and was a household name in various tournaments around the world. He finally found his way to the global stage and wants to make a great impression with fans.

On the other hand, Kade currently rides a five-fight win streak in the promotion after beating Shinya Aoki, Uali Kurzhev, Matheus Gabriel, and Tommy Langaker (twice) to become the inaugural king of the lightweight submission grappling division.

Kade Ruotolo can't wait to get back in action after defeating Tommy Langaker for the second time

Fresh off his third successful world title defense against Langaker in the co-main event of ONE 165 on January 28, Kade quickly posted on his Instagram account to thank everyone who supported him and voice his excitement to return to action immediately.

After another spectacular performance, the 21-year-old American sensation is being cheered by fans and other combat sports personalities to transition to MMA and bring his exciting fight style to the sport.

ONE Fight Night 21 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on April 5.