"His aura is unmatched tbh" - Alex Pereira turning up at the UFC 297 press conference has fans hyped

Alex Pereira will be present at UFC 297, and fans could not be more excited for the champion's presence.

Pereira had a front-row seat to the event press conference and received attention from the crowd, who cheered in response to the light heavyweight titleholder. Fans responded similarly on social media.

Though 'Poatan' has no direct connection to Toronto or Canada, the champion fights out of Connecticut, a short flight away from the Scotiabank Arena.

Along with previously holding the UFC middleweight belt, Pereira has a connection with UFC 297 headliner Sean Strickland, having trained with the champion in the past. Pereira and Strickland are also former opponents, with the former winning their fight by knockout at UFC 276.

Reacting to Pereira's attendance at UFC 297, fans noted their love for the champion's "aura" on X.

Fans also praised Pereira for his continuous support of the UFC and championship demeanor.

Other comments read:

Alex Pereira's next fight rumors

After gaining fans and momentum with a knockout win at UFC 295 to become a two-division champion, Alex Pereira has yet to confirm an upcoming title defense.

Many assume his next defense could be against former champion Jamahal Hill, though no reports have been confirmed on 'Sweet Dreams' nearing a return. With UFC 300 still having a vacant main event, some have predicted a trilogy fight with Pereira and Israel Adesanya may be in play for the coveted spot.

Pereira called out Adesanya after winning the light heavyweight belt, though 'The Last Stylebender' showed no interest in moving up to challenge his rival.

Rumors have also swirled around a potential move to heavyweight for Pereira to challenge interim champion Tom Aspinall, though such claims have garnered little steam.

Pereira has also expressed interest in a title defense against Magomed Ankalaev, who picked up a knockout win against Johnny Walker in the UFC's opening card of 2024.