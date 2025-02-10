"His bones weigh extra f*cking 50 pounds" - Ex-UFC star reflects on training with "dense as f*ck" Ilia Topuria

A former UFC star recently reflected on training with Ilia Topuria and highlighted the incredible power he possesses for a featherweight competitor. He described what separates him from others in his weight class and what he is capable of.

The reigning featherweight champion was a strong contender for Fighter of the Year 2024, especially considering he earned knockout wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in the same year. He has since expressed interest in not only moving up to conquer the lightweight division but also moving up to 170 pounds and becoming the first three-division champion in UFC history.

During his latest appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's JAXXON PODCAST, former UFC competitor Jorge Masvidal shared his experiences training with and sparring 'El Matador'. Masvidal mentioned that Topuria is stronger than he appears and possesses the power of a welterweight:

"I've known [Topuria] since his first UFC fight. And since he got in, I was telling the world this guy's gonna be a champion... I've trained with him numerous times. You know when you go with somebody that just like, dense? It's not even that they're throwing hard, you're just working out. You can feel like this dude... His bones were extra f*cking 50-pounds that everybody else... This guy hits like a 170-pound and he's 145 [pounds]... This guy could crack."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments regarding Ilia Topuria below:

Jorge Masvidal names featherweight that can pose biggest challenge to Ilia Topuria

In addition to reflecting on his experience training with Ilia Topuria, Jorge Masvidal named a featherweight that he believes can pose the biggest challenge to 'El Matador'.

During the aforementioned appearance, Masvidal mentioned that Movsar Evloev has excellent wrestling and could be the featherweight who is capable of dethroning Topuria:

"Movsar [Evloev] is the complete opposite in many ways because he could wrestle, man... Undefeated in the UFC, has great f*cking wins. And this guy's the type of guy that you would think you need to beat a guy like Ilia [Topuria]... And maybe Movsar is the guy that could do that."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments regarding Movsar Evloev being a potential challenge for Ilia Topuria below:

