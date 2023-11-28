“His brain is not the same as it was” - Paddy Pimblett weighs-in on Tony Ferguson’s extreme training methods for UFC 296

Paddy Pimblett has been very critical of Tony Ferguson's preparation for UFC 296, and the scouser continues to denounce the former interim champion's fight camp.

Following his sixth consecutive loss, Ferguson notoriously has trained with former US Navy SEAL David Goggins for his fight with Pimblett. Many, including Pimblett, have been skeptical of this decision.

In a recent interview with the 'Energized Show' on YouTube, Paddy Pimblett continued his disapproval of Tony Ferguson's recent training methods, saying:

"If there's two things Tony's never needed help with it's his mental state [and cardio]. So I don't know why he's [training with Goggins]."

Pimblett continued his thoughts by saying that he believed El Cucuy's fights with Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler changed the trajectory of his career. Pimblett said:

"That beatdown from Gaethje changed his whole career, and then getting knocked out by Chandler in the way that he did, his brain is not the same as it once was three or four years ago."

While Ferguson continues to train for his UFC 286 fight, he has not responded to Pimblett's recent comments.

Watch Pimblett's full interview from the 'Energized Show' YouTube channel below:

Paddy Pimblett's UFC career

Entering the UFC with a lot of hype as the Cage Warriors featherweight champion, Paddy Pimblett has had a unique career inside of the octagon.

Beloved in England but generally disliked by the American fanbase, Pimblett is a controversial 4-0 in the UFC and one of the promotion's major stars. Pimblett will get the biggest name of his career to date at UFC 296 when he faces Tony Ferguson.

To start his career in the UFC, Pimblett had a successful debut, overcoming early adversity to viciously knock out Luigi Vendramini late in round one. 'The Baddy' would have a similar fight in his second outing, coming back from getting hurt early to submit Rodrigo 'Kazula' Vargas.

The Liverpool native's next two fights would be on a much larger scale, fighting Jordan Leavitt in front of a sold-out crowd in London before taking on Jared Gordon in the co-main event of UFC 282.

The fight with Gordon was highly controversial, with many scoring the bout in favor of 'Flash' despite Pimblett getting the judges' nod. Much of the non-English fanbase has since turned on Pimblett, and most are backing Tony Ferguson to get the victory in the UFC's final pay-per-view of 2023.