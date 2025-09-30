"His chin gone. Not smart," "KSI toys with him" - Fans stunned as Alexander Gustafsson nears potential Misfits Boxing debut

Recent reports about Alexander Gustafsson joining KSI's Misfits Boxing have captured the attention of fans and sparked various reactions.For context, Gustafsson is a former UFC fighter who was reportedly released by the promotion in December 2024. His last fight in the UFC took place in July 2022 against Nikita Krylov, during which he suffered a knockout loss.According to a post shared by @IfnBoxing on X, Gustafsson is currently in negotiations with Misfits Boxing and is expected to face another former UFC fighter in his debut match.Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @IfnBoxing's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;His chin gone. Not smart&quot;Another user wrote:&quot;KSI toys with him&quot;Others commented:&quot;Misfits went from being influencer boxing to it just being boxing lol&quot;&quot;Tony [Ferguson] stepping up a couple weight classes to cement himself as the greatest to ever do it.&quot;&quot;AYO, WHICH UFC FIGHTER? IS THAT A REMATCH????&quot;&quot;Hopefully, he gets a good paycheck&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @IfnBoxing on X]When Jon Jones hailed Alexander Gustafsson as his greatest challenge in the octagonAlexander Gustafsson had a UFC career that spanned over a decade. During this time, he challenged for the light heavyweight championship three times, fighting Jon Jones twice and Daniel Cormier once. Although the Swedish fighter did not capture the title, his performances left a significant impact on one of his opponents.Red Corner MMA shared a post on their X handle in which 'Bones' seemingly praised Gustafsson as his toughest opponent.&quot;My best opponent would have to have been Alexander Gustafsson. He was my best opponent... He really pushed me. He was the only guy to take me down in the UFC. And, man, he cut me open and made me dig really hard.&quot;The first fight between Jones and Gustafsson took place at UFC 165, where the American won by unanimous decision. However, their rematch at UFC 232 had a more decisive outcome, with Jones defeating Gustafsson by knockout.