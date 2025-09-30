  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "His chin gone. Not smart," "KSI toys with him" - Fans stunned as Alexander Gustafsson nears potential Misfits Boxing debut

"His chin gone. Not smart," "KSI toys with him" - Fans stunned as Alexander Gustafsson nears potential Misfits Boxing debut

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 30, 2025 12:15 GMT
Fans react to Alexander Gustafsson (pictured) reportedly joining Misfits Boxing. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to Alexander Gustafsson (pictured) reportedly joining Misfits Boxing. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Recent reports about Alexander Gustafsson joining KSI's Misfits Boxing have captured the attention of fans and sparked various reactions.

Ad

For context, Gustafsson is a former UFC fighter who was reportedly released by the promotion in December 2024. His last fight in the UFC took place in July 2022 against Nikita Krylov, during which he suffered a knockout loss.

According to a post shared by @IfnBoxing on X, Gustafsson is currently in negotiations with Misfits Boxing and is expected to face another former UFC fighter in his debut match.

Check out the post below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @IfnBoxing's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"His chin gone. Not smart"

Another user wrote:

"KSI toys with him"

Others commented:

"Misfits went from being influencer boxing to it just being boxing lol"
"Tony [Ferguson] stepping up a couple weight classes to cement himself as the greatest to ever do it."
Ad
"AYO, WHICH UFC FIGHTER? IS THAT A REMATCH????"
"Hopefully, he gets a good paycheck"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @IfnBoxing on X]
Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @IfnBoxing on X]

When Jon Jones hailed Alexander Gustafsson as his greatest challenge in the octagon

Alexander Gustafsson had a UFC career that spanned over a decade. During this time, he challenged for the light heavyweight championship three times, fighting Jon Jones twice and Daniel Cormier once. Although the Swedish fighter did not capture the title, his performances left a significant impact on one of his opponents.

Ad

Red Corner MMA shared a post on their X handle in which 'Bones' seemingly praised Gustafsson as his toughest opponent.

"My best opponent would have to have been Alexander Gustafsson. He was my best opponent... He really pushed me. He was the only guy to take me down in the UFC. And, man, he cut me open and made me dig really hard."

The first fight between Jones and Gustafsson took place at UFC 165, where the American won by unanimous decision. However, their rematch at UFC 232 had a more decisive outcome, with Jones defeating Gustafsson by knockout.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications