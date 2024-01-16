"His Excellency does it again" - Fans react to reports of Saudi Arabia hosting much anticipated PFL x Bellator super-card

Fans reacted after the fights for the highly anticipated PFL x Bellator super-card were recently revealed.

The event is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 24 and will officially usher in a new era for the PFL after they acquired Bellator last year. Fans will witness a number of champion vs. champion fights as well as others featuring some of the top fighters in each respective promotion competing against each other.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani took to his X account, reporting the fight card and poster. Fans shared their thoughts by crediting the organizers for putting together an exciting event, while others mentioned that there were a few notable omissions. They wrote:

"That’s a pretty damn good card, not gonna lie. His Excellency does it again."

"Elbows allowed, all the champs fighting, and boxing GWOAT Claressa Shields. Saudis are taking over combat sports. Can't wait!"

"Santos/Romero sounds good to me. Also Clay vs AJ. His Excellency for booker/matchmaker of the year?"

"Ok, this is dope."

"This is a solid card! It’s missing a few Bellator and PFL standouts, yes, but what’s on tap is really good!"

"Damn, bruh, his excellency saving both sports"

"No Kayla v Cyborg?"

Reigning Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix was among the most notable omissions, so it remains to be seen what the PFL will have in store for him this year.

Which fight is headlining the PFL x Bellator super-card?

It appears as though the heavyweights will be headlining for the highly anticipated PFL x Bellator super-card as a champion vs. champion bout between Renan Ferreira and Ryan Bader is front and center on the official poster.

Ferreira is currently riding a three-fight winning streak that saw him win the 2023 PFL heavyweight tournament and the $1 million prize money. All three of his wins have come via KO/TKO, so he will be coming into the fight with plenty of momentum.

Bader, on the other hand, is also riding a three-fight winning streak that includes his most recent win over MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko last February. Despite his winning streak, he only competed once in 2023, so it will be interesting to see whether the inactivity will affect his performance.

Tweet featuring PFL x Bellator poster [Image courtesy: @arielhelwani - X]