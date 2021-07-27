"His family knows" - Urijah Faber weighs in on whether former teammate T.J. Dillashaw has always been cheating

Urijah Faber doesn't feel the need to blow T.J. Dillashaw's 'cheating' controversy out of proportion.

Dillashaw has already served a two-year suspension following a positive test for EPO in 2019. Faber doesn't think he needs to elaborate any further on whether Dillashaw was cheating regularly or did so on just one occasion.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Urijah Faber weighed in on T.J. Dillashaw's use of performance enhancing drugs. Faber claims to know a lot more about Dillashaw than most people having been in close proximity to him for a long period of time.

Years after T.J. Dillashaw parted ways with Team Alpha Male, a few of his mutual contacts with Faber told 'The California Kid' about what went on behind his back. But Faber doesn't see the point in bringing all of that up anymore.

According to Faber, T.J. Dillashaw's family knew what was going on for years, and the fact that he got caught is out there, so there's no need for him to provide his opinion on the matter anymore.

"It's not important what I think about it. He knows, his family knows, everybody knows what he was doing and you know, it's not my business to put anything out there. Other people have gone out and said stuff about whether he was or wasn't. I know that he came to my team as a lifetime athlete that had wrestled since he was a little kid and wrestled in college, and worked out really hard, and couldn't bust 143 pounds and complained about it."

Urijah Faber scored UFC Vegas 32 main event in favor of Cory Sandhagen

Urijah Faber thinks Cory Sandhagen should have had his hand raised in the headliner of the recently concluded UFC Vegas 32 event.

According to Faber, Sandhagen caused more damage across the course of the fight and so, he should have won.

Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw is one of the closest fights in the history of Verdict.



The margins on the Global Scorecard were razor close and had Sandhagen edging it out.#UFCVegas32 pic.twitter.com/ZKHY5Do7B7 — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) July 25, 2021

Urijah Faber also hailed both Dillashaw and Sandhagen for performing brilliantly and putting on a show for the fans. He revealed he was so hyped for the fight that he came back out to watch the proceedings from octagonside.

"I was actually ringside. I came back out and watched, and I didn’t want to miss that one, and I thought it was an awesome fight. I mean, from where I was standing, I thought there were a couple of different ways (it could’ve gone). I thought Sandhagen would have got the nod based on him doing damage and landing the bigger punches and a lot more, I would say.”

WE MAY HAVE JUST SEEN A FIGHT OF THE YEAR LADIES AND GENTLEMEN. 👏



That's as good as it gets between Sandhagen and Dillashaw, what a fight! #UFCVegas32 pic.twitter.com/eF2FgqfZX6 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 25, 2021

Get Sportskeeda MMA's latest articles delivered directly to your feed. Follow our Facebook page now!

Edited by Harvey Leonard