"His fight with Ferguson will be dead" - KSI fires ominous warning to Dillon Danis as boxing matchup nears

Internet sensation KSI and MMA personality Dillon Danis are set to lock horns inside the boxing ring soon. The two individuals will compete in professional six-round match at crusierweight. The event will be held on March 29 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Ahead of the clash, the British YouTuber sent a warning message to Danis on social media. KSI uploaded a post on X where he claimed that after their fight, 'El Jefe's' hopes to fight MMA veteran Tony Ferguson in the GFL and compete in the UFC down the line will no longer be feasible:

"I don't think people understand what I'm about to do to Danis. His fight with Ferguson will be dead. His UFC dreams will be dead. His career in combat sports will finally be dead."

Check out KSI's post on X below:

It was announced in January that the new Global Fighting League had signed Danis for its launch year. He is currently scheduled to compete against Ferguson on May 11 in Los Angeles, California.

KSI speaks on how the Dillon Danis matchup became a reality

KSI was originally scheduled to fight former British football player Wayne Bridge but the fight fell through. The 31-year-old recently made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show and spoke about how Dillon Danis came into the picture.

KSI revealed that after Bridge withdrew, his team offered the fight to several big MMA names such as Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Tony Ferguson, and Donald Cerrone, but none of the matchups could become a reality.

After scrambling for a suitable opponent, Danis' name was presented to the 31-year-old, who accepted it:

"[Diaz] said no. We went to Masvidal, he couldn't do it because of his UFC contract. Went to Donald Cerrone, he said no. Went to Tony Ferguson, he said no. So, we were scrambling... And then eventually, Mams comes through to me like, we got Dillon Danis... I was like, you know what, screw it. Let's just go. Let's just have fun."

Check out KSI's comments below:

