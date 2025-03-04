“His leg reaches the other side of the ring” - Denis Puric urges Nabil Anane to use freakish length to his full advantage vs Superlek

Veteran Bosnian-Canadian striker Denis Puric believes that for Nabil Anane to beat Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their scheduled unification bout later this month, he must make full use of his lengthy reach advantage. The 6-foot-4 Algerian-Thai currently holds the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship, and will battle reigning divisional king Superlek at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama in Japan.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Puric shared his thoughts on the marquee unification bout between the top bantamweight fighters, including pointing out some keys to victory for Anane.

He said:

"He's got to keep him away, man. He's got to use his reach. Man, keep him away, use that teep, jab, teep, and then f***ing throw that kick while he's wide and away because bro, that guy, his leg reaches the other side of the ring, so you know. Keep him away."

Apart from becoming the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nabil Anane is also out to get a win at ONE 172 to exact payback on Superlek for the KO defeat he absorbed in their first encounter in June 2023.

Entering the contest, he is coming on a high after he became the interim world champion back in January with his impressive opening-round TKO victory over top contender Nico Carrillo of Scotland.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Nabil Anane says loss to Superlek in ONE debut was lesson-filled

Superlek Kiatmoo9 gave Nabil Anane a rude welcome in his ONE Championship debut in June 2023. It was a KO defeat the Team Mehdi Zatout standout said provided a lot of lessons to him that he has used since.

He highlighted it ahead of their rematch and unification bout at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, sharing at the press conference for the event:

"That loss was an important lesson to me. It motivated me to work hard and develop myself to be a better fighter."

Following his defeat to Superlek in his ONE debut, Anane won his next six matches, all in convincing fashion.

