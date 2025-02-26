"His leg will never be the same" - Fans feel the sheer pain Masaaki Noiri delivered in his leg-breaking KO of Shakir Al-Tekreeti

Japanese kickboxing star Masaaki Noiri earned his first victory as a ONE Championship athlete by flaunting the strength of his kicks at ONE 170 this past January versus Iraqi standout Shakir Al-Tekreeti.

For much of the opening round of their featherweight kickboxing duel, Noiri targeted the 2023 Iraqi Muay Thai Championship gold medalist's legs to limit his movement.

14 seconds into the second frame, the Team Vasileus affiliate fired a full-powered kick that Al-Tekreeti checked with his right leg. The 28-year-old immediately fell to the canvas and signaled to his corner that he could no longer continue.

Check out the entire sequence below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Fans reacted to Noiri's knockout in the comments section, writing:

"His leg will never be the same.."

"Hit the soft part of the shin with the blade, yikes 😬"

"Dont skip leg day guys."

"Shin to shin!"

"That sound 🦴💀"

"Leg hurt so bad he couldn't help but just casually lay back with his hands behind his head 🤣 that's when you know the pain is real. Your brain just goes somewhere else."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Masaaki Noiri to fight for interim kickboxing gold in Japan in March

After shaking off his first two defeats in ONE with a marquee finish, Masaaki Noiri will compete for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship in front of his countrymen at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Vying for the gold against him is ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, who is coming off a second-round TKO win over reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon this past January at ONE 170 in defense of the 155-pound Muay Thai gold.

ONE 172 is available at watch.onefc.com.

