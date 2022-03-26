"His limbs are all broken" - Jake Paul says he is ready to fight Conor McGregor in the UFC

Jake Paul believes he can finish Conor McGregor inside the octagon. The 5-0 boxer claims he's ready to fight the former two-division UFC champion under MMA rules and believes he'll dominate the Irishman in the stand-up aspect of the fight. He also predicts a first-round finish.

Alonso Pirelli @AlonsoPirelli Jake Paul Reiterates Desire to Fight Conor McGregor; Willing to Move to UFC to Do It Jake Paul Reiterates Desire to Fight Conor McGregor; Willing to Move to UFC to Do It https://t.co/8wOqF9BsCm

'The Problem Child' claimed McGregor is on the decline and that the Irishman won't be the same fighter he once was due to the leg injury he suffered last year. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Paul explained why he believes he'll beat McGregor in an MMA fight. He said:

"I know I can beat Conor and people think, 'Oh, this kid's crazy' and yeah, I am like no, that's why I've gotten this far. It's because I'm crazy and I believe in myself and Conor is on a downhill spiral. His limbs are all broken so stand-up game coming out knocking [him] out first round."

Check out the interview below:

Conor McGregor is currently 1-3 in his last four fights inside the octagon and suffered back-to-back stoppage losses last year. McGregor's last win inside the octagon came against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 back in January 2020.

Jake Paul is looking to fight someone "as big of a name" as him next

In a recent video clip he posted on Instagram, Jake Paul seemed to be hinting at a potential fight in August.

During the aforementioned interview, the 25-year-old opened up on his plans for his next fight. Paul also revealed that he is pondering a potential MMA debut. Paul said he's in touch with various promotions regarding an MMA fight, but this time around, he wants to make sure he fights someone who's as popular as him and can sell pay-per-views. He added:

"Man, there's a long list, you know, we're in talks with a couple different people, toying around with the idea of going into MMA for the next fight so we're in negotiations...I haven't really fought someone with as big of a name as me. Ii've really did all of the promotion so I want to fight someone with as big of a name as me and that's what we're looking to do."

Jake Paul is currently undefeated in professional boxing with a 5-0 record. In his last fight, Paul knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Edited by Allan Mathew