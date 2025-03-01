“His main focus” - Danny Kingad exposes Adriano Moraes’ main game plan for all of his fights

It's no secret that Adriano Moraes is a submission machine, but Danny Kingad thinks his strategy is becoming a little too predictable. He has has seen enough of 'Mikinho' to know exactly what his game plan is.

Ad

Ahead of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang where his former foe features on the fight card, Kingad honored Sportskeeda MMA with an interview where he shared his insights as to how the Moraes vs Wakamatsu match might turn out.

According to 'The King,' Adriano Moraes' striking is just a setup to get you on the his opponent on the ground.

"Adriano and his team really have a strategy to play around for a bit on the feet," Kingad said, "but his main focus is to bring the fight to the ground and take you out with BJJ."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

It's a pattern Kingad experienced first-hand, and fans have watched play out time and time again. Moraes might dance around on the feet for a while, but he's always looking for that moment to shoot in, drag the fight to the mat, and work his submission magic.

Ad

Danny Kingad says Yuya Wakamatsu can't afford to go to the ground with Adriano Moraes: "That's his game"

With Yuya Wakamatsu set to face Adriano Moraes in ONE 172, Danny Kingad has a word of caution: it's not safe to take the fight to the ground. Moraes may be a one-trick pony, but that trick happens to be world-class grappling.

Ad

"Yeah, when this fight goes to the ground it'll be in Adriano's wheelhouse," Kingad warned.

That's not to say that Wakamatsu will have no chance on the ground. If the Japanese powerhouse does get taken down, 'The King' believes he has enough aggression to keep things interesting:

"If Adriano keeps this fight on the ground, I think Yuya still has a chance with his ground and pound. But Adriano's really good at the ground, and he'll actively hunt for that submission because that's his game."

Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu are featured on the stacked card that is ONE 172. The star-studded event will take place in Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23. Tickets are available here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.