"His neck is thicker than me" - When Sean O'Malley cautioned Jake Paul about challenging Canelo Alvarez

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley previously weighed in on social media influencer turned boxer Jake Paul after his fifth straight professional win in 2021.

Paul had just defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch and there was widespread speculation about his next opponent. Paul himself had publically stated that he would like to face boxing champion Canelo Alvarez down the line.

O'Malley spoke to his brother Daniel O'Malley on their show, The BrO'Malley Show and suggested possible matchups for Paul from the UFC roster. He said:

"I would say Masvidal or Kamaru [Usman] would be the toughest fights for Jake [Paul] boxing-wise. I mean, Jake's smart dude. And he's gonna do what he's gonna do. He's gonna do what's right. He's gonna take the right fights, which he should, a hundred percent. Tommy Fury's a big fight that I think he could win, potentially knock him out."

'Sugar' also addressed Paul's desire to take on Alvarez and stated that although it was a possibility in the future, it would not be advisable because of Alvarez's skill and sheer physicality. He added:

"[He's saying he wants Canelo in the next year and a half, two years] I don't – yeah it's tough to say, I mean maybe years down the road you could fight him, it could be a 'let's get paid' kind of thing. Dude, Canelo's a different motherf****r. Canelo is terrifying in that boxing ring. Terrifying. His neck is thicker than me."

Since O'Malley made these comments, Paul has taken on former UFC middleweight champ Anderson Silva and beaten him. Paul also suffered his first loss at the hands of Tommy Fury and went on to rack up three more wins, including one against former UFC veteran Nate Diaz in 2023.

When Sean O'Malley predicted a fight against Ilia Topuria

Back in January, Sean O'Malley was confident of a future matchup against featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

In an episode of the TimboSugar Show, he mentioned that if Topuria were to win the belt against Alexander Volkanovski and if he himself were to successfully defend his bantamweight strap against Marlon Vera at UFC 299, then the two would face off. He said:

"If he goes out there and beats 'Volk', and I go out there and beat 'Chito' that fight's happening next. That's just what's happening."

Three months later, both fighters were victorious and are now awaiting their next opponent.

