"His pain pleases me" - Fans take joy in Colby Covington limping out of UFC 296 venue with ice packs on his bruised knees

Fans are seemingly pleased after seeing Colby Covington limping out of the T-Mobile Arena with ice packs on his knees this past weekend.

Leon Edwards and Covington locked horns in the final UFC fight of 2024. While 'Rocky' was slightly favored on the betting line, many believed that 'Chaos' and his pressure-fighting style could trouble the UFC welterweight champion.

However, Colby Covington looked far from his best in what was his first fight since his March 2022 bout against Jorge Masvidal. He struggled to find his rhythm and was dominated by Leon Edwards for the majority of the fight.

Edwards won the bout via a unanimous decision, as all three judges scored the fight 49-46. Interestingly, Covington was quite vocal about how he did not take any damage in the fight, but a video of him leaving the arena proved otherwise.

Take a look at the video below:

Expand Tweet

Fans seemingly enjoyed seeing Covington limping out of the T-Mobile Arena with ice packs on his knees. Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

"I didn't take any damage, easiest fight of my life"

"His pain pleases me. I saw Leon's post fight footage, he had a cigar and was spinning tracks in a club."

"The most embarrassed man on the planet today"

Fan reactions

Henry Cejudo believes Colby Covington should never fight for a title again

A lot has been made about Colby Covington's lackluster performance against Leon Edwards at UFC 296, with former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo even going on to say that the promotion should never give 'Chaos' a title shot again.

Cejudo questioned whether Covington's main aim was to get famous, as this marked the third time the polarizing welterweight has come up short in an undisputed title fight. 'Triple C' said:

"I start to wonder if Colby Covington just wants to be famous because, in this fight with Leon Edwards, he did absolutely nothing... He talked all that s*** and now what do we get? You're giving Donald Trump a second-place trophy. That's crazy, man. I would never make a spectacle of our President."

Catch his comments below:

Expand Tweet