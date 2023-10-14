"His real name is Clarence' - Dillon Danis brutally trolls Logan Paul for trying to be a 'make-believe gangster'

Dillon Danis recently sounded off on Logan Paul for trying to look like a "gangster" at their latest pre-fight face-off and brutally trolled the WWE star using lyrics from an iconic movie soundtrack.

Danis is gearing up to make his long-awaited return to combat sports in a boxing match against Logan Paul at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in England this weekend. Their fight is set to be one-half of a double-headliner event, with KSI going up against Tommy Fury as the other headliner.

At their recent staredown, Logan Paul showed up wearing a black balaclava, seemingly trying to hide a cut on his face, courtesy of Dillon Danis striking him with a microphone at their pre-fight presser. 'The Maverick' didn't take the balaclava off even when he stepped into a glass enclosure to face off with Danis.

Reacting to his opponent wearing a piece of clothing that covered his whole face, Dillon Danis quoted legendary rapper Eminem from his Academy Award-winning film '8-Mile,' and trolled Paul brutally. Taking to X, Danis called Paul a fake gangster and wrote:

"What's the matter, dawg? You embarrassed? This guy's a gangster? His real name's Clarence and Clarence lives at home with both parents. And Clarence' parents have a real good marriage. This guy don't wanna battle, he's shook. 'Cause ain't no such things as halfway crooks He's scared to death. He's scared to look in his f***ing yearbook; f**k Cranbrook!"

Expand Tweet

Henry Cejudo shares his prediction for Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul boxing match

Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on the Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul matchup and shared his prediction for the highly anticipated boxing match. The former two-division champion believes the odds strongly favor 'The Maverick' in the squared circle.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Triple C' discussed the controversial build-up to the Danis-Paul fight and opined that the WWE star should've expected 'El Jefe' to target his family.

For context, Dillon Danis has relentlessly trolled Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, over the last few weeks by attacking her character. Given Danis' reputation as a proficient online troll, Cejudo believes Paul should have expected that kind of behavior from the Bellator welterweight. He said:

"You pick a troll to fight, you know he's gonna talk about your mama, your daddy, whether dead or alive, and that's including your actual fiancee... I think you troll him back. You chose to fight a dude who's extremely controversial."

Cejudo continued:

"You're going to fight a dude you know you're going to beat, which I do believe. If you guys do fight."

Expand Tweet