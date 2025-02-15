“His striking has gotten better” - Joshua Pacio says Jarred Brooks is now a complete martial artist

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion and Lions Nation MMA co-founder 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio of the Philippines is more than impressed with longtime rival 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks.

Ad

Brooks is the ONE interim strawweight MMA titleholder and Pacio's fierce counterpart. And over the past few years competing in the world's largest martial arts organization, 'The Monkey God' has improved by leaps and bounds, according to the Filipino himself.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Pacio talked about Brooks' journey through the promotion, and how much better of a fighter he has gotten.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Passion' said:

"If we’re going to watch all of his fights since he started with ONE, he’s always improved. His striking has gotten better and his grappling is getting better as well."

Pacio and Brooks are ready to run it back to even the score in their intense rivalry. The two have one win apiece in their series, and this all-important third fight should determine who the better fighter is once and for all.

Ad

Fans won't have to wait long to see these two strawweights back in action.

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks run it back at ONE 171: Qatar this week

We are just days away from the epic conclusion of the Joshua Pacio vs Jarred Brooks trilogy.

'The Passion' and 'The Monkey God' will settle the score for a chance to be crowned the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

Ad

The two lock horns in the main event at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.