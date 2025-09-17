  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “His style is kind of whack” - Jarred Brooks says he isn’t the least bit impressed by Mansur Malachiev

“His style is kind of whack” - Jarred Brooks says he isn’t the least bit impressed by Mansur Malachiev

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 17, 2025 15:36 GMT
Jarred Brooks (L) and Mansur Malachiev (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship
Jarred Brooks (L) and Mansur Malachiev (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks of the United States isn’t afraid of Mansur Malachiev’s fearsome Dagestani pressure.

Ad

‘The Monkey God’ will look to return to his winning ways by settling a grudge with the Russian at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video.

This three-round flyweight MMA contest will take place in the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 3, live in US Primetime.

Brooks has been itching to finally settle his heated rivalry with Malachiev. The pair have engaged in a spicy war of words through months of social media exchanges and personal attacks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In his pre-event interview with ONE, the former champion didn't hold back when analyzing his rival's supposedly awkward fighting style:

"I did mock his style a lot, though. His style is kind of whack. He walks like a zombie, coming forward with his hands up."
Ad

While Malachiev’s elite grappling prowess is well-documented, his underrated striking also surprised a lot of his opponents. But despite his 3-1 record in ONE, Brooks is clearly unimpressed.

The 32-year-old has spent considerable time studying Malachiev's tendencies and wants to prove that American wrestling is superior at ONE Fight Night 36.

The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jarred Brooks reveals the extent of Mansur Malachiev's trash talk

Jarred Brooks believes Mansur Malachiev has crossed the line.

Ad

After all, they made things personal when he constantly bombarded the American with threatening direct messages.

'The Monkey God' told ONE Championship how deep the Russian's mind games have gone:

"The past year and a half, this guy's been sending me direct messages. He doesn't really understand English that much, but he's just trying to get into my head. His whole team has been sending me messages and all that stuff."
About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications