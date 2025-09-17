“His style is kind of whack” - Jarred Brooks says he isn’t the least bit impressed by Mansur Malachiev

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks of the United States isn’t afraid of Mansur Malachiev’s fearsome Dagestani pressure.‘The Monkey God’ will look to return to his winning ways by settling a grudge with the Russian at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video.This three-round flyweight MMA contest will take place in the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 3, live in US Primetime.Brooks has been itching to finally settle his heated rivalry with Malachiev. The pair have engaged in a spicy war of words through months of social media exchanges and personal attacks.In his pre-event interview with ONE, the former champion didn't hold back when analyzing his rival's supposedly awkward fighting style:&quot;I did mock his style a lot, though. His style is kind of whack. He walks like a zombie, coming forward with his hands up.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Malachiev’s elite grappling prowess is well-documented, his underrated striking also surprised a lot of his opponents. But despite his 3-1 record in ONE, Brooks is clearly unimpressed.The 32-year-old has spent considerable time studying Malachiev's tendencies and wants to prove that American wrestling is superior at ONE Fight Night 36.The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.Jarred Brooks reveals the extent of Mansur Malachiev's trash talkJarred Brooks believes Mansur Malachiev has crossed the line.After all, they made things personal when he constantly bombarded the American with threatening direct messages.'The Monkey God' told ONE Championship how deep the Russian's mind games have gone:&quot;The past year and a half, this guy's been sending me direct messages. He doesn't really understand English that much, but he's just trying to get into my head. His whole team has been sending me messages and all that stuff.&quot;