Jarred Brooks returns to flyweight in grudge match with Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 36

Former undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks of the United States will finally get the chance to settle his long-standing rivalry with dangerous Dagestani grappler Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 36. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 32-year-old Brooks has been exchanging heated words with the Russian star for years across social media and in various media interviews. Brooks' return to flyweight represents another fresh start for the Mash Fight Team representative after recent setbacks in his quest to reclaim strawweight MMA gold.The Indiana native suffered a crushing TKO loss to Joshua Pacio in their trilogy fight at ONE 171: Qatar this past February. His short but controversial reign included a disqualification loss and subsequent interim world title victory before losing the unification bout with his Filipino counterpart.Malachiev, on the other hand, enters the contest as the strawweight division's No.2-ranked contender and with serious momentum behind him. The Moscow-based fighter has secured impressive victories over former world champions Yosuke ‘The Ninja’ Saruta and Bokang ‘Little Giant’ Masunyane since his lone defeat to Pacio.Both fighters have claimed superiority in the grappling department during their war of words. Fans will finally get to see these two throw down, although it will be at flyweight, and not at strawweight where they are both ranked.Their clash at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on Oct. 3 promises to deliver fireworks between elite fighters.Brooks needs a statement victory to revitalize his world championship aspirations, while Malachiev seeks to establish himself as a flyweight force.ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Oct. 3. Fans in North America can catch all the action live via Amazon Prime.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more news on this colossal matchup.