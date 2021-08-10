"His work ethic is unmatched" - Manny Pacquiao's training partner doesn't believe age is a worrying factor in upcoming fight against Errol Spence Jr.

Manny Pacquiao's training partner has admitted that the veteran boxer shows no signs of slowing down ahead of his return fight. Pacquiao is set to face Errol Spence Jr. on August 21.

During an interview with Es NEWS, Manny Pacquiao's teammate stated that he is as sharp as ever, and age certainly hasn't caught up to him. The veteran boxer is still the same, solely based on his incredible work ethic.

Pacquiao's teammate added that the veteran boxer has been training every day, whether he is in or out of season. The work ethic of 'The Pac-Man' has always been the same and is definitely unmatched.

"I think he is the same as always, bro. I mean, people say age is a factor but when you work like Manny Pacquiao works, I don't think age is a factor at all. I mean, he trains every day, whether he is in season or out of season, he is doing the same work. So his work ethic, it's Manny Pacquiao, his work ethic is unmatched" Pacquiao's training partner said.

Here's the full interview with Es NEWS:

Manny Pacquiao will look to mark his return with a victory over Errol Spence Jr.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr. is being called Generational Showdown and will be contested for the WBC, IBF, and vacant The Ring welterweight titles. The two men will cross paths on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Back in May, Manny Pacquiao made the unexpected announcement of his fight against Spence Jr. The fight will be Pacquiao's first bout since fighting Keith Thurman in 2019 and defeating him via split decision for Thurman's WBA (super) welterweight title.

Having been unbeaten since his loss to Jeff Horn in 2017, Manny Pacquiao will aim to make his return to action with a huge win. However, it would be quite a task for 'Pac-Man' to get past his next opponent, who is yet to suffer a loss in his professional boxing career.

A fight between a veteran 42-year-old and an undefeated 31-year-old has all the makings of an instant classic. It will be interesting to see how the seasoned warhorse approaches his new foe, who is undoubtedly in his prime.

