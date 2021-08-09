Watch: Manny Pacquiao defies Father Time as he effortlessly works the speedbag ahead of his fight against Errol Spence Jr.

In a recently surfaced video, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao can be seen showing off his skills on a speed bag in the gym.

It is visible from the video that Father Time has not affected the 42-year-old as he can be seen effortlessly jumping around and hitting the bag at a high speed.

You can watch the video below:

After a layoff of more than two years, Manny Pacquiao will return to action on August 21 as he takes on Errol Spence Jr. in a highly anticipated boxing bout.

The IBF, WBC and The Ring welterweight titles will be on the line for the bout. The fight will consist of 12 rounds and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'PacMan' last competed in June 2019 when he faced Keith Thurman for the WBA (super) welterweight championship. Pacquiao managed to get the better of Thurman and defeated him via a split decision. The three judges scored the contest 115-112, 113-114 and 115-112 in the 42-year-old's favor.

Meanwhile, 'The Truth' is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Danny Garcia in December 2020. Spence Jr. has an undefeated professional boxing record of 27-0 and 21 of those wins have come with KO/TKO.

Manny Pacquiao will run for president in Phillipines

Senator Manny Pacquiao will surely run for President in the 2022 elections, says his spokesperson, former mayor and congressman Monico Puentevella, who's also one of his political advisers. | @eimorpsantos pic.twitter.com/V3h04boN4i — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) July 23, 2021

Speaking to CNN Philippines, Manny Pacquiao's spokesperson Monico Puentevella revealed that the boxing icon will be running for the position of President of the Philippines in the 2022 elections.

'PacMan' currently holds the position of 'Senator of Philippines' in his country.

"Bahala na kung sinong [ibang] tatakbo (It doesn't matter who else are running) but Manny 'PacMan' Pacquiao is going to run for President…he will file his candidacy."

However, a win over Errol Spence Jr. could make Pacquiao re-think his decision to run for the presidency.

As of now, the odds do not seem to be in the 42-year-old's favor. Pacquiao is currently a +156 underdog for his upcoming fight with 'The Truth'. Meanwhile, Spence Jr. is a -225 favorite coming into this fight.

Edited by Harvey Leonard