“History will be made” - Alibeg Rasulov takes inspiration from Turkey’s Euros campaign, plans to bring home ONE Championship gold

Alibeg Rasulov plans to bring as much glory to his home nation of Turkey as possible.

The Turkish wrecking machine will make his ONE Championship debut against Ok Rae Yoon for the ONE interim lightweight MMA world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 23.

The match is undoubtedly the biggest in Rasulov's career, and he could reach the precipice of greatness on Friday, US primetime, at the hallowed Lumpinee Stadium.

Ahead of his Bangkok showdown with Ok, Rasulov took inspiration from the brilliant run his country's national football team is on in the 2024 UEFA European Championships.

Rasulov, through his team Hyperion Fighters' Instagram page, said he plans to bring home the ONE interim lightweight MMA world title and wait for the Turkish national football team to bring the UEFA European Championship.

"Our national team advanced to the quarterfinals yesterday. I hope they will bring the trophy, and I will bring the belt to Turkey. History will be made this summer and it will be my sign," said Alibeg Rasulov.

Turkey scored a dramatic 2-1 win over Austria in the Round of 16 and will now face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

A win for the Crescent Stars over the Dutch will set them up for a semifinal duel against the winner between England and Switzerland.

Alibeg, meanwhile, stakes his perfect 14-0 record against the former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Ok in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 23 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Alibeg Rasulov says Ok Rae Yoon hasn't faced an opponent like him

Ok, Rae Yoon has already faced some of the best MMA fighters on the planet, yet Alibeg Rasulov believes the South Korean brawler has yet to face an opponent as dangerous as him.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rasulov said Ok will have a tough time against him in their interim world title showdown.

He said:

"I don't see any weaknesses in my opponent, he is a strong fighter. But it won't be easy for him with me."

