"It won't be so easy for him" - Alibeg Rasulov says Ok Rae Yoon has yet to meet a fighter of his caliber

Dagestani newcomer Alibeg Rasulov is certain that Ok Rae Yoon will face the inevitable when they clash for the ONE interim lightweight MMA world title this Friday.

The moment Rasulov got the call to compete against Ok, he couldn't believe it. He couldn't fathom fighting a former world champion in his debut appearance, much less compete for the MMA belt.

But life has a funny way of opening doors for you when you least expect it. Prepared and resolved to extend his 14-0 undefeated record, Rasulov is excited to show Ok that he's not an easy man to control.

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 23, Rasulov shared his thoughts about Ok to ONE Championship saying:

"I don't see any weaknesses in my opponent, he is a strong fighter. But it won't be easy for him with me."

Ok Rae Yoon and Alibeg Rasulov are set to headline the titular main event in Bangkok's Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on July 5. The winner of this battle will pit one of them against reigning lightweight king 'The Warrior' Christian Lee as soon as he returns from his MMA hiatus.

ONE Fight Night 23 airs live free of charge in North America for Prime Video subscribers.

"If I don't succeed in wrestling, I will fight standing" - Alibeg Rasulov isn't afraid to switch gears on Ok Rae Yoon to secure the victory

We all know that Alibeg Rasulov's greatest weapon is his wrestling.

Hailing from Turkey but adept in the feared Dagestani-style wrestling style, 31-year-old Rasulov comes from the same school of martial arts like ONE Championship's Yusup Saadulaev and Saygid Izagakhmaev, where wrestling is their biggest asset.

However, Rasuolov is on a mission to prove that he's just as well-rounded and as dangerous as Ok Rae Yoon.

Speaking to ONE, he promised:

"If I don't suceed in wrestling, I will fight standing, but I can fight on the ground as well. I'm going to force my tempo on him."

