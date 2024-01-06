Undefeated Turkish star Alibeg Rasulov strikes a deal with ONE Championship

Undefeated mixed martial arts sensation Alibeg Rasulov has signed with ONE Championship.

Born in Dagestan, the 31-year-old standout represents Turkey and competes out of Hyperion Fighters in Bursa alongside a slew of the region’s top MMA talent. Rasulov steps onto martial arts’ biggest global stage with a perfect record of 14-0, including six victories by way of knockout and another four via submission.

Making his pro MMA debut in 2016, Rasulov has established himself as one of the sport's top prospects thanks to his signature Dagestani style wrestling that smothers his opponents. Once on the mat, his heavy hands and slick submission skills get the job inside the distance more than 70% of the time.

Competing under the Khan Fight banner in December, he scored an impressive unanimous decision victory over Cezary Oleksiejczuk to close out his 2023.

With reigning ONE welterweight world champion Christian Lee scheduled to return to the Circle in 2024, Alibeg Rasulov will look to shake up the stacked division and potentially emerge as a future challenger for ‘The Warrior.’

Alibeg Rasulov will face a tough test in ONE’s stacked welterweight division

Alibeg Rasulov will join a host of talent in ONE Championship’s welterweight division. Aside from the promotion’s reigning titleholder, top-tier talent including former ONE world champions Zebaztian Kadestam and Kiamrian Abbasov will be ready to test out the young gun’s skills alongside other divisional standouts, like Croatian knockout artist Robert Soldic.

ONE Championship has not yet announced a date for Rasulov’s highly anticipated promotional debut, but fans will be keeping a close eye out for when the Turkish phenom kicks off his campaign to be the next big thing.

Who would you like to see Rasulov face when he steps inside the Circle for the first time?