“I’m not afraid of storms” - Roberto Soldic keeps himself motivated for potential return to the Circle

Rising MMA superstar ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic continues to keep himself motivated while he waits in the wings for his next fight.

In general, waiting for the next opportunity to fight can be a nerve-wracking process for any pro athlete. In Soldic’s case, coming out of two big matches with no wins can certainly raise concerns.

But the good news is, Roberto Soldic has recovered well from his last outing and is in tip-top shape to make a splash in the headlines.

This week, the Croatian superstar reminded his fans that although his debut in ONE Championship didn’t go as planned, he will continue to persevere no matter how difficult the journey.

On Facebook, he wrote the caption:

“I'm not afraid of storms because I'm learning to sail my own ship 👊🏻💯.”

Soldic, one of the biggest strikers in the welterweight division, has seen better days in his career.

When he competed under European MMA promotions like KSW and Final Fight Championship (FFC), the previously unbeaten 28-year-old fighter amassed a seven-fight winning streak with six KOs.

Moreover, he captured multiple titles in the last six years, including the KSW welterweight and middleweight belts.

Soldic was, therefore, heralded as the next big thing, so when his contract with KSW ended, he was one of the most sought-after free agents in sports history.

However, ONE Championship has proven to be a different playing field for ‘Robocop.’

His debut fight disappointingly ended in a no-contest last December, followed by a devastating knockout loss to Zebaztian Kadestam, which took place in the U.S. at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

Despite sustaining multiple setbacks, Soldic is keeping his spirits up because he understands that there’s room for improvement. And where better to grow and learn from past mistakes than in one of the largest martial arts organizations in the world?