Roberto Soldic teases ONE Championship card in Croatia: “Working on it”

‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic would do just about anything to represent his home country in one of the biggest martial arts promotions in the world.

The former KSW champion, who hails from Croatia, has made it a life-long endeavor to be the next greatest martial artist from Croatia. Taking notes from his favorite MMA compatriot, Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic, the 28-year-old has the blueprint to make it big in ONE Championship.

Hoping to get a second chance to deliver, Soldic has continued preparing from home as he awaits for that nerve-wracking call back to action.

But in the meantime, ‘Robocop’ has taken to Instragam to feed his followers with new content every day - from progress updates to motivational tips - he’s always sharing and taking questions from the fans on a daily basis.

This week, one fight fan asked him a question that we know Soldic will promise to push:

“ONE in Croatia?”

Soldic replied in large caps:

“WE WORK ON IT!

Roberto Soldic's Instagram Story

It’s not impossible to believe anymore that ONE Championship will one day host an event in Europe.

The Singapore-based organization has previously announced four massive events to take place in the U.S. starting in 2024. In addition, there are talks about hosting events in Japan once again and in Qatar.

If those events become successful, there’s little to no stopping the promotion from organizing a major event in Croatia. But in order to do that, some of Croatia's biggest stars have to step up to the plate.

Roberto Soldic, has had two competitive fights thus far. The first ended in a ‘no contest’ against welterweight top contender Murad Ramazanov in December 2022, and the second resulted in a KO loss to former divisional champion Zebaztian Kadestam this past May.

Though Soldic put on a heroic and thrilling performance to capture the win, there’s still a lot of work to be done on his part before he fights for a world title.