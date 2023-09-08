“I will be ready anytime” - Roberto Soldic responds to Agilan Thani’s call-out

Croatian knockout artist Roberto Soldic is more than willing to step inside the Circle with Malaysian standout Agilan Thani.

Coming off a big win over Magomedmurad Khasaev at ONE Friday Fights 29 last month, Thani offered himself up as the next potential opponent for Soldic, suggesting that he has absolutely nothing to lose in a potential scrap between the two heavy hitters.

“If Soldic wants it, he can come get it. If there is something to be lost, it is all on his side. I’m just a guy from Malaysia,” Thani said.

Recently, Roberto Soldic responded to ‘Aligator’ via an Instagram story, seemingly accepting Thani’s challenge.

“You are a great warrior Agilan, and a former challenger for the belt. I am a guy from Stara Bila, so I will be ready anytime,” Soldic wrote in response.

Expand Tweet

With more than eight years of experience competing inside the Circle, Agilan Thani has squared off with some of the biggest names in the history of the sport, including former ONE world champions Ben Askren, Zebaztian Kadestam, and Kiamrian Abbasov. He has also shared the cage with Japanese legend Yushin ‘Thunder’ Okami.

Needless to say, Thani is not the type of fighter to be intimidated by anyone, but you could also argue that he has never faced an opponent quite as dangerous as Roberto Soldic when it comes to both speed and power.

Roberto Soldic made his promotional debut with a significant amount of hype, having become a two-division titleholder under the KSW banner before signing with ONE Championship last year. With ‘Robocop’ still looking for his first win inside the Circle, a showdown with Agilan Thani could be just what Soldic needs to properly re-introduce himself to ONE fans around the world.