Roberto Soldic gets real on level of competition in ONE Championship: “There are no easy fights”

Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic signed with ONE Championship last year for the many opportunities he saw under it to advance his career. But he is fully aware that the road to his goals is hardly paved with high-quality competition in the promotion.

One of the most sought-after free agents to come out of the European mixed martial arts scene, ‘Robocop’ is looking to continue his success fighting under ONE.

In a recent interview with the promotion, Roberto Soldic, a former two-division KSW champion, shared his take on the kind of competition present in his new home. He said:

“I just stayed open, and they offered me a fight. I checked everything with my team too. I just fight with good guys. Of course, on this level, there are no easy fights. I'll fight anyone. It doesn't matter which base of martial arts. In MMA, you have to be complete in everything: kickboxing, Muay Thai, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, and conditioning. Everything.”

Roberto Soldic will be going up against one of the top fighters in the welterweight class in Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden in his scheduled fight this week.

He will take on ‘The Bandit', who is a former ONE welterweight world champion, at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5. It is part of the stacked card for ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

The contest is the sophomore outing for Roberto Soldic. He hopes to have a better showing after his promotional debut back in December ended abruptly when he was accidentally struck in the groin by Murad Ramazanov in the opening round and was rendered unable to continue. The fight was ruled a no contest.

Zebaztian Kadestam, for his part, is looking to extend his winning run, which is currently at two straight.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be played at 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be available live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes