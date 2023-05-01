Roberto Soldic claims it will be a bad idea for Zebaztian Kadestam to stand up with him

Roberto Soldic believes he’s a bad matchup for anybody on the feet, even against a skilled striker like Zebaztian Kadestam.

‘Robocop’ is set to prove his belief when he takes on Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video: Johnson vs Moraes III this Friday, May 5th. The event will be held inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be broadcast live and for free to all Amazon subscribers in North America via Prime Video.

Ahead of their clash, Roberto Soldic was asked what he thought of his opponent. The Croatian MMA star answered this way:

“He is a kill-or-be-killed type of guy. It’s not good for him if he does this with me. If he stands a lot with me, that will be a big problem. I’m a complete fighter. I can do everything. I always plan to keep moving forward and destroy these guys [in front of me].”

Zebaztian Kadestam is known for putting up a great show for fans, with or without winning the fight. The Swedish star has amassed six wins through 10 fights in the promotion, with all six coming by either a knockout or TKO. He’s riding back-to-back first-round knockouts and has all the momentum in his quest to reclaim the ONE welterweight world title.

Meanwhile, Roberto Soldic is a tough finisher himself. He has a staggering 85% knockout/TKO rate in 20 professional MMA wins. He will be eager to wash off the bitter taste of his disappointing promotional debut, which ended abruptly after an accidental strike to his groin.

Fully motivated to showcase his talents, expect Roberto Soldic to back up his claims with a memorable performance at ONE Fight Night 10 this Friday.

