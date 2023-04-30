Zebaztian Kadestam says someone will definitely sleep in his match with Roberto Soldic

Zebaztian Kadestam is all about the excitement of a fight, and he wants nothing more than to deliver it to fans watching his matches.

At ONE Fight Night 10, 'The Bandit' will be paired up against an equally exciting fighter in Roberto Soldic in a welterweight clash that could have massive world title implications. The event will take place inside the packed 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5, and will be ONE Championship's first live event in the United States.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Swedish knockout artist said that his match with Soldic needs to end with one of them lying flat on the canvas.

Zebaztian Kadestam said:

“Man, if nobody is going to sleep in this one, I’ll be disappointed. I get the chills when I’m thinking about it. It’s going to be a good one.”

While it may sound brash, Zebaztian Kadestam can certainly back up his claims. Through 10 fights in ONE Championship, the former welterweight world champion has only won via stoppage.

Meanwhile, Roberto Soldic is a monster in his own right. 'Robocop' has an incredible 85% win streak through 20 career wins. He's also hungry to showcase his skills after a disappointing promotional debut that ended abruptly thanks to an accidental shot to the groin.

It's almost impossible not to expect a finish from these proven finishers when they clash at ONE Fight Night 10.

Fans in North America will be able to watch all the action live and for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

