Roberto Soldic recognizes the threat Zebaztian Kadestam presents

Roberto Soldic has faced many monsters in his combat sports career and he's excited to be facing another one in ONE Championship.

'Robocop' is set to face former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The event will be held inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be broadcast live and for free for fans in North America via Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

Ahead of his bout, the Croatian superstar offered his thoughts on why he’s looking forward to facing ‘The Bandit’ in May.

Roberto Soldic told ONE Championship:

"He brings a lot of motivation for me. Of course, I’m a double champion from KSW, and he’s a former ONE World Champion. I see that he’s a good striker. Very tough. And his Muay Thai, he has good elbows and good knees. He always tries to put on a show."

Zebaztian Kadestam is riding back-to-back first-round knockout wins to keep his 100% finishing rate in the promotion. He’s looking to fight his way to another world title match and hopes a win over Roberto Soldic gets him there.

Meanwhile, Soldic wants to wash away the memories of his lackluster promotional debut against Murad Ramazanov. Their highly-anticipated match ended abruptly after an accidental groin strike early on. We will no doubt see these two mix it up in the future, fans will not be short-changed with the matchup we will be getting.

A pairing with an exciting fighter such as Zebaztian Kadestam may be the kind of fight that Roberto Soldic needs to make a strong impression on the global stage of ONE Championship.

