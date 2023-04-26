Zebaztian Kadestam doesn’t ‘give a f****’ if he gets knocked out against Roberto Soldic

Swedish powerhouse Zebaztian Kadestam is all about giving a good performance every time he takes the battlefield. It doesn't matter if he ends up winning or losing.

This is the frame of mind ‘The Bandit’ is taking when he returns to action at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in the United States.

Zebaztian Kadestam will battle Croatian juggernaut Roberto Soldic in a featured welterweight mixed martial arts showdown at ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S., happening at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

The event will air live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Heading into ONE Fight Night 10, Zebaztian Kadestam said he will approach the fight the only way he knows how to – going all out and giving his best.

The pride of Stockholm, Sweden, shared with ONE Championship in an interview:

“Somebody has to sleep, and to be honest if it’s a good fight and it has to be me, I don’t give a ****.”

Such an approach has served Kadestam well since making his professional debut in 2011, which has seen him become champion, including in ONE Championship where he was once the welterweight king.

ONE Fight Night 10 is Zebaztian Kadestam’s first fight since making short work of the late Iuri Lapicus in August 2022. ‘The Bandit’ knocked his Moldovan opponent out in just 57 seconds with a devastating right uppercut. It was his second straight KO win.

The Pancrase Gym Sweden affiliate is looking to showcase the same potency against Roberto Soldic, who, for his part, is aiming to notch his first victory under ONE Championship. ‘Robocop’ made his promotional debut back in December, but the match ended prematurely in the first round and was ruled a no-contest.

