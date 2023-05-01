Roberto Soldic says Zebaztian Kadestam's strategies will be futile against him

Croatian mixed martial arts superstar Roberto Soldic echoed his next opponent’s own brash confidence, spitting out a similar rhetoric, basically predicting the other man will go for a takedown.

Both Soldic and his upcoming foe, former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam, are predominantly strikers, knockout artists at that. Neither man prefers going to the ground in their fights, but Soldic said he wouldn’t be surprised if Kadestam tried to shoot on him.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Soldic warned Kadestam that anyone who has tried to stand and trade with him has regretted it.

‘Robocop’ said:

“It doesn't matter. Maybe he's going to try to take me down. You never know. Maybe he wants to surprise me. It's an MMA fight, but I fought with wrestlers and grapplers in my entire career. They always try to take me down. Whoever stands with me will have a big problem.”

‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic is ready to enter the Circle with former welterweight king ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

This fight carries very serious world title implications, with the winner possibly going on to challenge reigning ONE welterweight world champion Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee in the near future.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III.

Poll : 0 votes