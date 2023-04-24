Roberto Soldic says you need to be born with ‘heart and soul’ for fighting

Croatian mixed martial arts phenom ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic knows a thing or two about what it takes to compete among the world’s best in MMA. After all, he is a former two-division KSW titleholder and his professional record of 20-3 with 17 KO’s suggests he’s an all-action type of fighter.

In fact, Soldic has oft-repeated that it isn’t just hard work that has brought him to the upper echelon of the sport. It was also the talent that according to him, he was born with.

Speaking to Timothy Wheaton of MMA Sucka, Soldic detailed exactly what it takes to be a fighter, having trained with many athletes since he was a teenager.

‘Robocop’ said:

“I trained always but not MMA. It was six months [into my training], and I was 18 years old. When I see the guys now in the gym, they’re 18, 17 and they train with me and so many guys. They’re killers. But also you can feel if they’re suited for MMA or not, even the technicals. You have to be born with the heart for this with the soul [of a fighter].”

Soldic will have the chance to once again prove that he has the heart and soul of a fighter when he steps into the Circle in a couple of weeks.

‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic is set to face former ONE welterweight world champion ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III.

The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

Soldic will be looking to put on a show after an unfortunate first outing in his ONE Championship debut last December in Manila, where Russia’s Murad Ramazanov struck him with an inadvertent blow to the groin that ended matters abruptly.

