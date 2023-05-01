Roberto Soldic likes Zebaztian Kadestam’s confidence heading into their match

Former two-division KSW world champion ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic is buzzing with excitement heading into his next fight with former ONE welterweight king ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam, but says his Swedish opponent may be growing too confident.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Soldic reacted to Kadestam’s remark saying this will be the greatest welterweight fight in history, and that the former divisional king said ‘Robocop’ was going to get knocked out.

The Croatian sensation sent a warning to Kadestam. He said:

“He's confident. I understand this. This is a good chance for him. Before, I also fought guys who were motivated to defeat me. But maybe it will keep his confidence so high that he will make mistakes. You cannot organize everything in the cage because of the adrenaline, and a fight is a fight. Training is something different.”

Naturally, both men are entering this fight full of confidence. And in such a high-stakes affair between two dangerous knockout artists, anything can happen. Soldic said fans will just have to wait and see how everything unfolds.

He added:

“It's good that he said that. I said before that he is confident, and we will see.”

‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic is set to lock horns with ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5. It will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

