Roberto Soldic on the best advice Mirko Cro Cop gave him

Croatian mixed martial arts superstar Roberto Soldic has looked up to legend Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic since he was a kid, like everyone in his home country. But the 28-year-old Dusseldorf native is one of the very few who could call ‘Cro Cop’ a friend.

The two met a few years ago when Filipovic invited Soldic into his home to train. During that time, ‘Cro Cop’ gave the younger Soldic a lot of advice on how to go about his career.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Soldic was asked what the best advice Filipovic gave him was, but ‘Robocop’ refused to say.

The former two-division KSW champion said:

“[The best piece of advice he gave me] is a secret.”

While it looks like that will always remain a secret, what we do know is Soldic has learned a lot from Filipovic, who employed a similarly bruising style at the height of his career as an MMA fighter in the early 2000’s.

‘Robocop’ said:

“He has good tips and I took a lot of experience from him. I can see that we’re really similar. We’re both southpaws. We move the same way, but I cannot say a lot of things he told me, only that he gave me good tips.”

The Croatian sensation will have the chance to put those tips to good use in his next fight.

Roberto Soldic is set to face former ONE welterweight world champion ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The historic sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, and will stream absolutely free for fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon subscription.

